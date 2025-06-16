Russia to attend 59th UN Human Rights Council session as observer — ministry

MOSCOW, June 16. /TASS/. Russia will take part as an observer state in the 59th session of the UN Human Rights Council (HRC), scheduled to be held from June 16 to July 9 in Geneva, the Russian Foreign Ministry stated.

"The Russian delegation, which will act as an observer during the session, remains committed to actively pursuing every available avenue to reduce confrontation and promote a unifying agenda, to ensure that international partners recognize the importance of establishing a constructive international dialogue on advancing and safeguarding human rights, with due regard for the national, cultural and historical contexts of each state," the ministry said in a statement.

The participants will address a broad spectrum of issues on the international human rights agenda. "These include the issues of promoting and protecting economic, cultural, and social rights, defending the right to freedom of expression, association and peaceful assembly, ensuring health protection, advancing education, combating women’s discrimination, reducing poverty and countering human trafficking," the Russian Foreign Ministry specified.

Discussions will highlight the human rights landscape in Afghanistan, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Eritrea, Palestine, Sudan, Syria, Belarus, Venezuela, Burundi, Nicaragua, Ukraine, Colombia, and the Central African Republic, the statement reads.

The Russian Foreign Ministry also noted that a joint Russian-Belarusian event will be held during the HRC session on June 27. Both the Foreign Ministries of Belarus and Russia will present a review of the human rights situation in selected countries.

The UN Human Rights Council is an intergovernmental body formed in 2006 to enhance the global protection and promotion of human rights. It includes 47 member states elected by the UN General Assembly. In 2024, Russia failed to secure re-election to the council for the 2024-2026 term, losing to Albania and Bulgaria for two seats allocated to Eastern Europe. Albania obtained 123 votes, Bulgaria 160, and Russia received 83.