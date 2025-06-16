Kremlin notes great consolidation of Iranian society following Israeli bombardments

MOSCOW, June 16. /TASS/. Iranian society has demonstrated great consolidation in the wake of the Israeli attacks on their country, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"We observe a substantial consolidation of the society in Iran against the background of bombardments carried out by Israel," he said at a news briefing.

Peskov mentioned it while commenting on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's earlier statement that an attack on Iran could allegedly lead to a regime change in that country.

Overnight into June 13, Israel kicked off Operation Rising Lion aimed against Iran’s nuclear program. Less than 24 hours later, Iran launched a retaliatory attack. On June 14 and the night of June 15, Tel Aviv and Tehran exchanged strikes again.

Both sides reported casualties resulting from these attacks and acknowledged hits on several targets within their territories, though they claimed the damage was limited.

On the same day, Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke with Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over the phone.

Putin condemned Israel's actions, emphasizing the importance of resuming negotiations and resolving all issues related to Iran's nuclear program through political and diplomatic means.

On June 14, the Russian president discussed the issue with US President Donald Trump.

Putin expressed serious concern about a potential escalation of the conflict and reiterated Russia's proposal of specific steps for the United States and Iran to reach a mutually acceptable agreement.

The leaders of Russia and the US did not rule out returning to negotiations on Iran's nuclear program.