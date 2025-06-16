Russia, Turkey to interact at SPIEF — Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 16. /TASS/. Representatives of Russia and Turkey will communicate on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum that will be held this week, including the energy topic, the Kremlin’s press service said after the telephone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

"This topic will be considered during Russian-Turkish interaction within the framework of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum and the forthcoming meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on trade and energy cooperation in late June," the Kremlin said.

The heads of two states exchanged "opinions on current issues of the bilateral agenda," the Kremlin’s press service added.