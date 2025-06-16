{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Military operation in Ukraine

Battlegroup East liquidates over 170 servicemen of Kiev forces in one day

The head of the group's press center, Alexander Gordeyev, said the group continues to carry out combat missions in the special military operation zone
© Alexey Konovalov/TASS

MOSCOW, June 16. /TASS/. Fighters of the Battlegroup East destroyed more than 170 servicemen of the Ukrainian armed forces, an AN/TPQ-49 counter-battery station and two howitzers, the head of the group's press center, Alexander Gordeyev, reported.

"Over the course of the day, the enemy lost more than 170 servicemen, a US-made M113 armored personnel carrier, two Kozak combat armored vehicles, an AN/TPQ-49 counterbattery radar station AN, nine vehicles and nine unmanned aircraft control posts. During the counter-battery battle, two towed howitzers were destroyed," Gordeyev said.

According to him, the group continues to carry out combat missions in the special military operation zone.

Military operation in Ukraine
Russian Orthodox Church condemns violence against Moldovan clergy who opposed LGBT march
Earlier on Sunday, police in Chisinau, tasked with protecting the LGBT during a street march began detaining clergy and believers who had taken to the streets bearing icons and church banners to defend traditional values
Iran’s closure of Hormuz Strait to become serious problem for India, China — expert
According to Nikolay Gaponenko, closure of the strait will inevitably affect global oil prices
Trump may ban entry to the US for citizens of 36 more countries — The Washington Post
According to the The Washington Post, the list of countries, whose citizens may face the ban for receiving US visas or other restrictions, comprise 25 African countries
Russia to cease to exist, if it stops relying on traditional values — Putin
The fragment was published on the reporter’s Telegram channel
Arrests of LGBT opponents in Moldova to end badly for authorities, says Russian senator
Meanwhile, in Chisinau, police are reported to have detained Orthodox believers protesting in defense of traditional values and family - opposing the LGBT march
Trump does not rule out new trade deals to be concluded at G7 summit in Canada
The leaders of the G7 countries and a number of other invited states will meet at the 51st annual summit, which is being held from June 15 to 17
Israel asked the US to join conflict with Iran over last two days — Axios
US President Donald Trump hinted in the recent conversation with Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that he would do that in case of necessity, the US-based web portal said
Escalation around Iran, Israel to affect global economy through growth of energy prices
This crisis affects exporters from the region the most, president of the Nomisma Energia analytical company Davide Tabarelli said
Indian PM to discuss priorities of global South at G7 summit
The leaders of the Group of Seven countries — Great Britain, Germany, Italy, Canada, the US, France and Japan — and some other invited states are gathering for the 51st annual summit, which this year will be held from June 15 to 17 in the Canadian resort area of Kananaskis
Russian forces destroy Ukrainian temporary deployment point in DPR
It was located in a dilapidated building
Israel says Iran worked on creation of nuclear weapons at facility in Isfahan
According to army spokesman Avichay Adraee, Iran "has been creating infrastructure facilities at this enterprise necessary for uranium enrichment for military purposes" since 2021
Iran attacked Israeli fuel, power supply facilities — IRGC
Operations of the Iranian armed forces will be "tougher and of greater scale" if Israel continues its attacks, an IRGC spokesperson said
Iran’s parliament approves strategic partnership treaty with Russia — embassy
On January 17, following talks in the Kremlin, Russian and Iranian Presidents Vladimir Putin and Masoud Pezeshkian signed the Treaty on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries
Iranian MP calls on government to withdraw from nuclear proliferation treaty
Israel launched Operation Rising Lion on the night of June 13, targeting Iran's nuclear program
Press review: Russia, Ukraine deal on POWs revives talks as California protests intensify
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, June 10th
Mexican president sees demonstration of country’s flag at US protests as provocation
"This image that they want to spin - that Mexicans in the US are rapists - is false. It's contrived and provocative", Claudia Sheinbaum said
Trump says he discussed situation around Iran in detail with Putin, mentioned Ukraine
Russia and Ukraine are carrying out "the planned prisoner swaps - large numbers of prisoners are being exchanged," the US leader added
Concert of US rappers staged in Moscow
Russian DJs and US rapper Richie Wess opened up the concert for artists
Israel prepared for possible full-fledged war with Iran — Netanyahu’s office
Dmitry Gendelman, an adviser in the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office, stressed that Israel "first and foremost relies on its own military forces and capabilities, both in defense and offense"
Twelve people wounded in latest Iran’s attack against Israel — newspaper
Loud explosions were heard all over the Central Israel during Iran’s missile strikes
After Ukrainian drone attack on Yelabuga, six in hospital, one in serious condition
Among the hospitalized are three children
Israeli army says it has intercepted most of missiles in a new attack from Iran
At this point, there have been no reports of debris falling, the military added
Turkish Foreign Minister calls for resumption of talks on Iran's nuclear program
Hakan Fidan also noted that "diplomatic measures [for a settlement] should be strengthened, and talks on the nuclear program should be resumed without delay in order to end the conflict as soon as possible"
Three people killed, 125 wounded in Iran’s attack against Israel — Ynet
About 35 people are missed in the central part of Israel after the strike
Putin holds phone conversation with Trump — Kremlin aide
This is the fifth phone conversation between the two leaders since the American president took office
Iran launches massive attack against Israel — IRNA
Several missiles penetrated the Israeli air defense systems and hit targets in the city of Haifa in northern Israel
Iran will not notify IAEA about its nuclear activities anymore — Foreign Ministry
Iran will not be able to cooperate with IAEA as before, Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said
Iran says Israel crosses red line of international law by attacking nuclear facilities
According to Araghchi, Israel "does not recognize any restrictions for itself in violation of international law"
50 fighter jets attack nuclear project facilities in Tehran at night — Israeli army
The army said that as part of Operation Rising Lion, it struck over 170 targets and more than 720 military infrastructure components in less than three days
Iran intercepted cruise missiles, drones during last Israeli attack
Dozens of small Israeli military aircraft were also intercepted
Putin to celebrate his birthday in office
The Russian President turns 72
Sandu regime wages war against priests, supporters of traditional values — party leader
Ilan Shor emphasized that these individuals are being targeted solely because they "stand up for traditional values and oppose LGBT propaganda"
Erdogan welcomes Trump's position on ending Israel-Iran conflict
The Turkish leader also highlighted the destructive spiral of violence initiated by Israel's attacks on Iran, noting the irreversible economic and civilian toll on both sides
Putin confirms Russia’s readiness to continue talks with Kiev after June 22
"Donald Trump took note of this information and reiterated his interest in ending the Russian-Ukrainian conflict as soon as possible," Yury Ushakov said
Rosoboronexport displays new drones at high-level security meeting in Moscow
The company for the first time displays Supercam X4, Goliath, Karakurt-R and Boomerang quadcopters, as well as high-power fragmentation, incendiary and cumulative warheads which they release
Trump says Iran still interested in nuclear deal — media
That said, the US president noted that he did not consider peaceful settlement possible if Iran has a nuclear weapon
Gergiev, Matsuev performed at Rachmaninoff Competition opening
The 2nd Rachmaninoff International Competition for Pianists, Composers, and Conductors is being held in Moscow from June 14 to 26
Putin tells Trump about POW swaps with Ukraine — Kremlin aide
"Our president noted that the prisoner swaps are being carried out right now, including those severely wounded or under the age of 25," Yury Ushakov said
German newspaper acknowledges failure of Western sanctions policy
The author argues that these restrictions represent "a long-term process reshaping the global economic order," and emphasizes that sanctions "may end up damaging those who impose them just as much, if not more, than those they target"
Many in West share Russia’s position on traditional values — Putin
When the political situation changed, including in the United States, which is "one of the leading countries in the world, has a very large information resource, and influences the global economy and the economies of many countries on the planet greatly," people who shared Russia’s values also began to express them, Putin explained
First bus with Russian evacuees from Iran arrives in Azerbaijan — embassy
According to earlier media reports, among those evacuated from Iran are members of the film crew of Russia’s famous film director Fyodor Bondarchuk and several artists of the Tchaikovsky Grand Symphony Orchestra
Lavrov expresses condolences to Iranian counterpart over victims of Israeli strikes
The Russian Foreign Minister and Abbas Araghchi have agreed to continue interaction on the situation with Israel
PREVIEW: G7 summit kicks off in Canada
Main topics of the meeting are expected to be the conflict in Ukraine, the situation in the Asia-Pacific Region and the tariff policy of US President Donald Trump
Imam Khomeini Airport in Tehran not damaged, according to Mehr news agency
According to its sources, reports of damage to the airport are not true
Alrosa suspends diamond mining at deposit in Yakutia
The company already halted mining in placer deposits in the Anabar River valley in Yakutia from April 1
Advance in Dnepropetrovsk region leads to liberation of Krasnoarmeysk — DPR head
Denis Pushilin also reported intense street fighting in Chasov Yar, noting that the enemy continues to shift reserves in a bid to hold their positions
Brent oil price rises by more than 4% amid conflict in the Middle East — ICE
By 01:20 Moscow time (10:20 p.m. GMT), Brent futures had slowed significantly and were trading at $77.78 per barrel
Russia says air defenses shot down 66 Ukrainian drones over its territory
Voronezh Region Governor Alexander Gusev said the attack caused no casualties or damage in the region
Consular section of Russian embassy in Tehran suspends operation
The resumption of the consular section's work will be announced later
Putin, Macron, Trump call for talks on Nagorno-Karabakh without preconditions
The presidents urged an immediate cessation of hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh
Putin, Trump note brotherhood in arms during WWII
"As in their previous conversation, both presidents noted the brotherhood in arms during World War II," the Kremlin official Yury Ushakov said
Trump may get behind wheel of Formula 1 McLaren team car privately
It is expected that this will happen on the track in Austin next week
Israel, Iran will most likely agree to cease hostilities, Trump reiterates
The US President assured that Washington would continue to provide defense assistance to Israel
Israel attacked two oil depots in Tehran
No details were given about the potential victims
Israel reports large-scale series of strikes on weapons production facilities in Iran
"Numerous weapons production facilities across Iran were attacked," the press service added
Internet on board of airplanes not to appear earlier than 2027
The process of new technologies certification for aviation usually takes a lot of time, Russian Deputy Transport Minister Andrey Nikitin said
Medvedev allows use of nuclear weapons by Russia when ‘patience runs out’
The politician underscored that no one really needs a nuclear conflict - it is "a very bad story with a very difficult outcome."
Nine victims of UAV attack on Tatarstan taken to hospital
The remaining injured individuals were evaluated by medical specialists and discharged for outpatient observation
Iran ready for deal guaranteeing republic’s absence of nuclear weapons — Foreign Ministry
Araqchi added that in the sixth round of nuclear negotiations with the United States, Tehran "was going to present its own proposal
German jets scrambled over Baltic Sea over Russian Tu-142, Su-30 planes
Such mutual checks are mostly routine
Oil prices may climb to $300 per barrel due to escalation — Iraq’s Deputy PM
Continuation of the conflict in the region and closing of the Strait of Ormuz may lead to serious economic shocks, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Iraq Fuad Hussein said
Iran used hypersonic missile to attack Haifa — news agency
Medium-range ballistic missiles Emad, Ghadr and Kheibar Shekan were used to strike the territory of Israel
Russia says Ukraine lost up to 220 soldiers in battlegroup East’s area over past day
According to Gordeyev, the group's units continued to advance deep into the enemy's defenses and, acting decisively, liberated the village of Komar, inflicted fire damage on the manpower and equipment of three mechanized brigades, a mountain assault brigade and a territorial defense brigade in the areas of Malinovka, Poddubnoye, Gulyaipolye and Shevchenko
Moldovan authorities crack down on people to please Brussels, says ex-prosecutor-general
Speaking shortly after police employed violence against opponents of an LGBT march in Chisinau an event involving a movement blacklisted as extremist and banned in Russia - Alexandr Stoianoglo voiced his concerns
US not related to latest attack of Iran by Israel — Trump
Any attack of Iran against the United States will have a response of the US Armed Forces with "full strength and might," the US leader added
Israel attempted to assassinate Houthi’s military leader in Yemen — newspaper
According to the The Jerusalem Post, the strike was made in the evening on June 14
Tehran has evidence US military helped Israel in attack on Iran
Araghchi also mentioned "a number of statements by US President Donald Trump" in support of Israel's actions
Russian Orthodox Church condemns violence against Moldovan clergy who opposed LGBT march
Earlier on Sunday, police in Chisinau, tasked with protecting the LGBT during a street march began detaining clergy and believers who had taken to the streets bearing icons and church banners to defend traditional values
Russian air defenses down Neptune missile, 1,582 Ukrainian drones in past week
Russian troops also liberated five settlements in the Donetsk People's Republic and one in the Sumy Region over the past seven days, the Defense Ministry added
Criminal case on terrorism opened over Ukrainian UAV attack on Tatarstan
Аs a result of an attack by a Ukrainian UAV on an industrial area located in the Yelabuga district of Tatarstan, one person was killed, Russia's Investigative Committee said
Syria downed Russia's plane because Israeli F-16s used it as cover — Russian top brass
The bombing raid was not far from France’s frigate The Auvergne
Russia to play key role in mediating Israeli-Iranian conflict, says RDIF chief
Earlier, US President Donald Trump said in an interview with ABC News that he would be open to Russian President Vladimir Putin's initiative to mediate in the conflict between Iran and Israel
Iran’s parliament considering withdrawal from nuclear proliferation treaty — MP
Earlier, member of the Committee on National Security and Foreign Policy of the Mejlis, Ebrahim Rezai, stressed that this document was supposed to ensure Iran's security, "and not become the reason for its absence"
Russia says its battlegroup Center eliminated up to 580 Ukrainian militants
According to the spokesman, strikes were delivered on formations of a heavy mechanized brigade, three mechanized brigades, an airborne assault brigade, jaeger brigade and Ukrainian National Guard brigade
Iran’s airspace to be closed until Sunday midday — news agency
The Civil Aviation Authority of Iran sent a relevant notice to carriers
Helicopter crashed in the Himalayas — news agency
According the ANI news agency, seven people were on board, including the pilot
About 3,000 Russians cannot fly out of UAE — Consulate General in Dubai
Diplomatic representatives are actively assisting passengers affected by canceled or delayed flights between Russia and the UAE
All Russian performing artists evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan — culture minister
As a gesture of appreciation, Olga Lyubimova announced a commemorative concert scheduled for June 16 at the Azerbaijan State Philharmonic Hall in Baku, highlighting the unity and cultural solidarity in challenging times
Seven people killed in copter crash in northern India — media
According to him, the accident occurred over the Gaurikund forests in conditions of poor visibility due to adverse weather
Press review: Moscow sees no peace intent in Kiev as US aids Ukraine strikes
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, June 11th
Jordan, Syria close airspace — air traffic controllers
Flights to country’s airports and transit flights are terminated provisionally
Russia insists on political and diplomatic solution of Iranian nuclear program — diplomat
Sergey Ryabkov added that quite obviously, including the public platforms: "Everyone certainly turned attention to Americans' decision about withdrawing, as it is customary for them to say, non-critical personnel from military facilities and their family members"
Vietnam becomes BRICS partner country
According to the Brazilian Foreign Ministry, Vietnam has become the association's 10th partner
Russia-Iran treaty different from ones with DPRK, Belarus — diplomat
According to Kazem Jalali, the Russian-Iranian agreement includes a provision on mutual respect for the territorial integrity of the two countries
Russia ready to mediate between Israel, Iran — Kremlin aide
"The importance of preventing the conflict from growing and the Russian side’s readiness to carry out potential future efforts were emphasized," Yury Ushakov said
Security forces detain Orthodox believers protesting against LGBT march in Chisinau
During the clash, the guards knocked down several people, including clergymen and a man with a child in his arms
Duma committee chief slams violence in Chisinau against anti-LGBT protesters as inhuman
Yana Lantratova emphasized that the majority of Moldovan citizens uphold traditional Christian family values
Lavrov, Fidan agree that hostilities in Middle East must be stopped
The conversation took place at the initiative of the Turkish side
Orban replies to Zelensky’s threats to Hungary
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said, that country doesn't want to give the Hungarian money to Ukraine
Iran carries out missile strikes on Tel Aviv and Haifa, says IRNA
Reports confirm that a missile struck its target in Haifa
Trump says he is trying to end conflict in Ukraine
Ukraine deal is something that should never have happened, the American president is confident
Moldova’s former president for probe into police violence against opponents of LGBT march
Igor Dodon noted that law enforcement officers acted on the instructions from President Maia Sandu and the government of her ruling Party of Action and Solidarity
Iran attacked key energy facilities in Israel — news agency
The missile strike resulted in interruptions of the power supply in central districts of Israel and made a portion of the critical infrastructure inoperative
Russia hands over another 1,200 bodies of Ukrainian servicemen to Ukraine — source
Kiev has not handed over a single body to the Russian side
Israel strikes building belonging to Iran's Foreign Ministry, says deputy foreign minister
Several civilians were injured, Saeed Khatibzadeh said
At least 13 people detained in northern Iran for supporting Israel's actions
According to Tasnim, those detained had expressed approval online for Israel's attack on Iran
Air defense systems activated in Tehran again
On Sunday alone, anti-aircraft defenses in the Iranian capital were engaged approximately six times
Kremlin aide says conversation between Putin, Trump lasted 50 minutes, was useful
Vladimir Putin extended congratulations to his US counterpart Donald Trump on his birthday in the telephone conversation, Yury Ushakov added
Sandu gave order to disperse opponents of LGBT march, says Russian MP
Konstantin Zatulin further claimed that the perceived attacks on the Orthodox Church and traditional values are part of a broader pattern, describing them as "the common line of Ms. Sandu's friends in the European Union"
Iran strikes Rafael weapons factory, sources say
No further details have been disclosed regarding the extent of the damage or the factory’s specific location
UK, Germany, France may pose ‘more conscience’ attitude regarding Iran — diplomat
"They are putting it the way that Iran must be blamed for suffering attacks," Sergey Ryabkov noted
