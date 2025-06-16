MOSCOW, June 16. /TASS/. Fighters of the Battlegroup East destroyed more than 170 servicemen of the Ukrainian armed forces, an AN/TPQ-49 counter-battery station and two howitzers, the head of the group's press center, Alexander Gordeyev, reported.

"Over the course of the day, the enemy lost more than 170 servicemen, a US-made M113 armored personnel carrier, two Kozak combat armored vehicles, an AN/TPQ-49 counterbattery radar station AN, nine vehicles and nine unmanned aircraft control posts. During the counter-battery battle, two towed howitzers were destroyed," Gordeyev said.

According to him, the group continues to carry out combat missions in the special military operation zone.