MOSCOW, June 15. /TASS/. The chair of the State Duma Committee on the Development of Civil Society, Public and Religious Associations Yana Lantratova (A Just Russia - For Truth party) has called inhuman the use of force in Chisinau by law enforcement officers against a clergyman and a man with a child protesting against the LGBT march (the LGBT movement is recognized as extremist and banned in Russia).

"As a mother, I deeply empathize with the outrage of local residents and watch these events with horror. Any responsible parent would naturally seek to safeguard their children from gay parades and propaganda promoting same-sex marriages. However, resorting to violence against parents with children and priests is utterly inhuman," Lantratova told TASS.

She emphasized that the majority of Moldovan citizens uphold traditional Christian family values. Those who openly express their views are now facing significant difficulties, "as the country’s leadership appears to be heavily influenced by Western interests."

"Such treatment of our own people can only intensify the growing protests in Chisinau," the legislator warned.

Lantratova also pointed out that this approach reflects the so-called European model of democracy, which Western "partners" are seemingly intent on forcing upon Moldova "by any means necessary."

"We have seen what unfolds in Ukraine, where the clash between two different cultural worlds has culminated in military conflict," she concluded.

Events in Chisinau

Several hundred believers, including clergy, came with icons and church banners. They tried to block the LGBT march by moving across its path, but the police began to push them back, some were handcuffed and taken away. During the clash, law enforcement officers knocked several people to the ground, including clergymen and a man carrying a child in his arms. The incident was caught on video by eyewitnesses and shared on social media by participants in the protest.

Law enforcement officials have not yet commented on the use of force against clergy and believers.

Meanwhile, the Family March, which was organized by the Party of Socialists, the Party of Communists, the Future of Moldova Party, and other opposition groups, ended peacefully and without incident at the Cathedral in central Chisinau. It was attended by former Moldovan presidents Igor Dodon and Vladimir Voronin, former Prime Minister Vasile Tarlev, members of parliament, politicians, public figures, and clergy.