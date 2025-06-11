MOSCOW, June 11. /TASS/. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and his staff continue to overlook the Kiev regime’s violations of international civil law, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said during a briefing.

She pointed to comments made by Spokesman Stephane Dujarric, who, speaking on behalf of Guterres, condemned what was described as large-scale Russian strikes on Ukraine on May 24-25. However, regarding Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian territory, he merely expressed "concern."

"We view this statement as yet another example of the UN leadership’s bias and double standards," Zakharova said. "The secretary-general, his staff, and those who report directly to him have for a long time remained conspicuously silent about the Kiev regime’s blatant violations of international civil law," she added.