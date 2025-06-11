IN BRIEF: What is known about exchange of bodies of soldiers between Russia, Ukraine

MOSCOW, June 11. /TASS/. Moscow has handed over 1,212 bodies of Ukrainian servicemen to Kiev and received 27 bodies of fallen Russian soldiers in return, Russian Presidential Aide, head of the Russian delegation at the Istanbul talks Vladimir Medinsky said.

He also noted that on Thursday, Moscow and Kiev will begin urgent "sanitary exchanges" of heavily wounded prisoners of war.

TASS has compiled key facts about the situation.

Handover of bodies

- Moscow has handed over to Kiev 1,212 remains of Ukrainian servicemen and received 27 bodies of Russian soldiers.

- Work on exchanging the bodies of the fallen troops between Russia and Ukraine will continue.

Urgent 'sanitary swaps'

- Medinsky announced that on Thursday, Moscow and Kiev will launch urgent "sanitary exchanges" of heavily wounded captives.

Agreements and other exchanges

- Earlier, Medinsky reported that, in strict accordance with the Istanbul agreements, on June 6, Russia began implementing its humanitarian initiative on handing over to Ukraine over 6,000 bodies of Ukrainian soldiers as well as on swapping prisoners of war with serious injuries or under the age of 25.

- However, the Ukrainian side suddenly postponed indefinitely both receiving the bodies and exchanging the captives.

- On June 9, the first group of Russian servicemen under the age of 25 returned from the territory controlled by the Kiev regime. The same number of Ukrainian POWs was handed over in exchange.

- On June 10, Russia brought back a second group of servicemen from Ukrainian territory, returning to Ukraine the same number of Ukrainian POWs.