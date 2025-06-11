Russia ready to assist Iran with removal of excess nuclear fuel — Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 11. /TASS/. Russia is prepared to help Iran with the transfer of excess nuclear fuel if such a need arises, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"We maintain regular contact with Iran," Peskov said at a news briefing in response to a question whether the US and Iran discussed during their talks on the Iranian nuclear program Russia’s possible assistance regarding the disposal of excess nuclear fuel.

"You know, this issue was discussed with precisely such formulations during the most recent telephone call between [Russian President Vladimir] Putin and [US President Donald] Trump," he continued.

"Russia will be ready to assist with such operations if it is necessary and the involved parties consider it to be required," Peskov added.

On June 4, the presidents of Russia and the US held their fourth phone call since Trump had taken office.

Washington-Tehran negotiations on Iranian nuclear program

The US and Iran held the fifth round of nuclear talks in Rome on May 23. Oman’s Foreign Minister Badr Al Busaidi, who acts as a mediator between the parties, said at that time "certain but not final progress" had been achieved.

The first round of talks took place in Muscat on April 12; the second one was held in Rome on April 19; the parties returned to Oman’s capital for the third round of consultations on April 26 and for the fourth round on May 11.

On June 1, the White House said that US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff had sent a "detailed and acceptable" proposal to the Iranian authorities. According to previous reports from the US-based Axios news website, the proposal "would allow limited low-level uranium enrichment on Iranian soil for a to-be-determined period of time."

US President Donald Trump, however, stated on June 7 that Iran should not enrich uranium or it would face consequences from Washington.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry pointed out that the country’s authorities were ready to discuss limiting the volume and level of uranium enrichment with the United States if sanctions were lifted, but they would never halt the nuclear program because the right to peaceful nuclear energy was guaranteed to all signatories of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty and Iran had been one of the first countries to sign the document.