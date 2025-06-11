Russia fully ready to hand bodies of 6,000 Ukrainian service members over to Kiev — MFA

MOSCOW, June 11. /TASS/. Moscow is fully ready to implement the Istanbul agreement to hand bodies of 6,000 Ukrainian service members over to Kiev, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing.

"Russia is fully ready to implement the agreements that were reached in Istanbul and we expect Ukraine to show the same approach," she stressed.

According to Zakharova, on June 7, Russia delivered 1,212 bodies to the designated area on the Belarus-Ukraine border. "However, the Kiev regime refused to accept them, which, I think, shocked everyone," the diplomat noted. "This is not the first, or only, proof of the non-human nature of the Kiev regime but definitely the strongest one," she added.