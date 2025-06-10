MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. President Vladimir Putin emphasized the importance of steadfastly defending the historical truth regarding World War II and the pivotal role played by the Russian people in defeating Nazism. Speaking at the opening of a Security Council meeting, he stated, "I would like to reiterate that in any situation, we must continue to firmly uphold the accurate account of the events of World War II and honor the decisive contribution of our nation in overcoming Nazism."

He recalled that on May 9, Russia celebrated the 80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War. "In their fight for freedom, our people set an inspiring example of unity and patriotism. Preserving the memory of the courage and accomplishments of the victorious generation is of immense moral, social, and national significance for us and for the generations to come," Putin emphasized.

The president stressed the ongoing need for systematic work in historical education and in combating the falsification of history. "I consider this to be of utmost importance," he concluded.