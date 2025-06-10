What we know about aftermath of Ukraine’s overnight drone attack on Russian regions

MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. Russia’s air defenses intercepted and destroyed 102 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

TASS has compiled the key facts about the aftermath of the attack.

Scale of attack

- Between 9:50 p.m. on June 9 and 5:50 a.m. on June 10 Moscow time (6:50 p.m. on June 9 and 2:50 a.m. on June 10 GMT), alert air defense systems intercepted and destroyed 102 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), the Russian Defense Ministry said.

- According to the ministry, 46 UAVs were shot down over the Bryansk Region, 20 over the Belgorod Region, nine over the Voronezh Region and nine over the Republic of Crimea, four over the Kaluga Region and four over the Republic of Tatarstan, three over the Moscow Region, two each over the Leningrad, Orel and Kursk Regions, and one over the Smolensk Region.

Aftermath

- An eight-year-old boy was injured when UAV debris fell on the territory of Belgorod, the region’s governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov, wrote on his Telegram channel.

- Dry vegetation caught fire in several places, the governor added. Fire outbreaks were promptly eliminated by employees of Russia’s Emergencies Ministry.

Airports’ operation

Temporary restrictions were imposed in the capital's airports - in St. Petersburg's Pulkovo Airport, as well as in the airports of Kaluga, Tambov, Saratov, Samara, Kazan, Nizhnekamsk, Izhevsk and Kirov.