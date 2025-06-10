Air defenses down 102 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions overnight

MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. Overnight, Russian air defense systems intercepted or destroyed 102 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) across various Russian regions, Russia’s Ministry of Defense reported.

"Between 9:50 p.m. Moscow time (GMT +3) on June 9 and 5:50 a.m. Moscow time on June 10, 102 Ukrainian fixed-wing UAVs were intercepted or destroyed by air defense units on duty, including 46 over the Bryansk Region, 20 over the Belgorod Region, nine each over the Voronezh Region and the Republic of Crimea, four each over the Kaluga Region and the Republic of Tatarstan, three over the Moscow Region, two each over the Leningrad, Oryol, and Kursk regions, and one over the Smolensk Region," the ministry specified.

Rustem Nuriyev, head of the Yelabuga municipality in Tatarstan, said on Telegram that a drone attack was successfully repelled this morning and that there are no threats to Yelabuga residents now.

There have been no injuries or damage as a result of the downing of four Ukrainian drones over the Kaluga Region last night, Governor Vladislav Shapsha wrote on his Telegram channel, citing preliminary information.