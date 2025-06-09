No serious disagreements between Russia, India ever plagued their relations — ambassador

NEW DELHI, June 9. /TASS/. There have been no serious disagreements between India and Russia throughout their 78-year diplomatic relations, Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov said.

"There have been no disagreements or quarrels between Russia and India since the moment they established diplomatic relations," he said in an interview with Russian journalists. "Of course, there have been certain differences, and still are on some issues. But all of them are of a working, non-critical nature, they hold a mirror to various nuances and reflect views on a particular process. Still, since 1947, our ties have never been interrupted and there have never been any serious problems," the ambassador noted.

Such a "stable, confident, and steady nature of relations is of great importance to both sides," Alipov stressed. "Both Moscow and New Delhi are proud of their friendship, rapport and respect, trust and mutual confidence."

The diplomat noted that Russia was one of the first countries India signed a strategic partnership agreement with and subsequently upgraded it to a special and privileged partnership treaty. "New Delhi later established strategic partnerships with 40 other countries, but not all of these ties have developed to the same level as those with Russia. Sooner or later, more or less serious misunderstandings inevitably arise," he said.

"Building the same level of trust that exists between Russia and India is not something that can be done in one or two years. But it can be undone with just one action or even a single statement. That is why, both Russia and India are always trying to take each other’s interests into account, even in the current difficult and volatile circumstances," the ambassador pointed out.

The Declaration on Strategic Partnership between Russia and India was signed in October 2000 during Russian President Vladimir Putin's state visit to the country. In 2010, the status of the states' relations was elevated to a special privileged strategic partnership. India is the only country with which Russia maintains relations at this level.