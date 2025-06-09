No talks on India’s role in dialogue toward peace in Ukraine — Russian ambassador

NEW DELHI, June 9. /TASS/. India’s potential involvement in resolving the Ukraine situation as a mediator or host for talks is not currently being discussed, Russian Ambassador Denis Alipov told Russian reporters.

According to the diplomat, "this is not currently being discussed, even as India has repeatedly expressed its readiness to provide such support should the parties to the conflict approach it with a corresponding request." He commended India’s support to the Russian president’s initiative to resume direct talks in Istanbul.

India has regularly called for introducing "a ceasefire as soon as possible and launching political dialogue, while it emphasizes the need to take into account the parties’ legitimate interests and concerns," Alipov said. "Therefore, they make it clear that any long-term settlement should involve removing the root causes of the conflict," he noted.

"We welcome, respect and are grateful to India for the balanced position it has held since the very beginning. While being <…> neutral, it reflects the deep understanding of the fact that there are quite serious reasons behind the conflict," Alipov added.

On May 16, Russia and Ukraine held talks, resulting in agreements on a 1,000-for-1,000 prisoner swap and an exchange of documents on a potential ceasefire. They also agreed to continue the negotiation process. The second round of Russia-Ukraine talks took place in Istanbul on June 2. The sides exchanged documents containing their respective vision of resolving the conflict. Kiev proposed holding a next round between June 20 and 30.