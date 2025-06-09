Future of Ukraine conflict to show if US willing to restore ties with Russia — diplomat

MOSCOW, June 9. /TASS/. The future of the Ukraine conflict will show whether the United States is serious about committing itself to restoring relations with Russia, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told TASS in an interview.

Reviving a full-format and constructive strategic dialogue with the United States, including on arms control issues, would require a strong political or rather military-political footing, largely in the form of consistent normalization of bilateral relations, the senior Russian diplomat explained.

"Commitment on the part of Washington to respect Russia’s fundamental interests should be the main element of any normalization," he stressed. "Given the essence and genesis of the Ukraine crisis triggered by previous US administrations and by the West in general, the given conflict serves to test Washington’s willingness to restore relations" with Russia, Ryabkov concluded.