INTERVIEW: NATO expansion must stop to resolve conflict with West — MFA

MOSCOW, June 9. /TASS/. Stopping NATO expansion remains a critical issue for Russia, and the ongoing conflict with the West cannot be resolved without addressing it, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said in an interview with TASS.

"The US side should take practical steps aimed at eliminating the root causes of fundamental security contradictions between us," the deputy minister emphasized.

"These causes include NATO expansion, first and foremost. It is simply impossible to resolve the current conflict in the Euro-Atlantic without addressing this problem, which is fundamental and the most acute for us," Ryabkov explained.

According to him, "it seems that Washington is aware of the complex nature of the current situation and therefore is in no hurry to come up with some hasty arms control initiatives."

"In any case, we have not received any specifics on this matter from the US side," the senior diplomat concluded.