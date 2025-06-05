MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. The British Council, whose activities have been designated as undesirable in Russia, has been involved in operations of British intelligence services aimed at undermining the sovereignty of independent countries, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said.

The British Council not only extends London’s influence globally by running programs in the sphere of education, culture and art, but also is directly engaged by Great Britain’s special services in clandestine projects aimed at undermining the sovereignty of independent nations," the FSB explained. The British Council "has been found to participate in clandestine operations of British special services disguised as assistance in conflict resolution, and the promotion of young political leaders and non-traditional Western values," the FSB added.

The FSB conducts work to fight against subversive activities of British organizations and the operations of the British Council as a primary instrument of London’s influence.

"The security service recommends partners from friendly nations to follow Moscow’s example in curbing the functioning of the Council on their soil," the FSB noted.