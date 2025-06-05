Activities of British Council declared as undesirable in Russia

MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. The Russian Prosecutor General’s Office has formally declared the activities of the British Council undesirable in Russia.

"The Russian Prosecutor General’s Office has made a decision to designate the activities of the British Council international organization as undesirable in the Russian Federation," the body said.

While the British Council claims to be an independent organization, it has based its work around the British government’s priorities, is accountable to parliament and is funded by the UK’s foreign policy agency, the Prosecutor General’s Office said. According to it, "Under the guise of educational and cultural activities and work to organize educational events under the pretext of English-language programs, members of the Council actually promote long-term British interests and values in education, culture and youth policy."

Besides, the British Council has actively supported the LGBT movement, outlawed in Russia, and implements projects to steadily discredit Russia’s domestic and foreign policies, Russian prosecutors explained.

The aim is also to "eradicate Russian identity among the populations of former Soviet republics." As part of a consortium with other undesirable organizations, the British Council implements a program of so-called "cultural cooperation" designed to unite the anti-Russian Baltic states.

As the British Council views work with the young generation as its key task, the organization involves members of its Chevening scholarship and fellowship program in a mission to build "a global network of agents of British influence," the Russian Prosecutor General’s Office stated.