No specific agreements yet on potential Putin-Trump meeting — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, June 1. /TASS/. A potential meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Donald Trump, requires through arrangements, and there have been no specific agreements yet on it, Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov told VGTRK reporter Pavel Zarubin in an interview.

"No, there have not been any specific agreements in this regard yet. The idea is clearly being floated, but [a meeting could take place] when there are some results that could be discussed at the presidential level. Such a meeting would require through arrangements," he explained.

Ushakov described phone calls held between the two leaders as an important development already. "Conversations over the phone are useful," he said.

Meanwhile, a one-on-one meeting would be "a large-scale event that should yield serious results," Ushakov continued. He refused to forecast when exactly a Putin-Trump meeting could take place. "We can make a speculation that [a summit] may be held, say, later this year, but, certainly, not a fact that it will happen," he concluded.