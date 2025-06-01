Russia’s Northern Fleet contains growing threats from unfriendly nations — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, June 1. /TASS/. Russia’s Northern Fleet contains growing threats from unfriendly nations as it protects the country’s strategic territories and maritime routes in the Arctic, Nikolay Patrushev, a Russian presidential aide and chairman of the Maritime Board, said in a message of congratulations on Northern Fleet Day.

"[The Northern Fleet’s] courage, endurance, professionalism and devotion to the Motherland help defend national interests, contain growing threats being posed by unfriendly nations, and protect strategic territories and maritime routes," he emphasized in a telegram to the fleet’s officers, sailors, civilian experts and veterans.

According to Patrushev, "the Northern Fleet has always been and remains the pride of Russia, the country’s shield in the Arctic, and a security guarantee in Russia’s Polar regions."

The Northern Fleet is a strategic fleet of the Russian Navy. It is tasked with maintaining the readiness of the naval strategic nuclear forces for nuclear containment purposes.