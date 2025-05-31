MOSCOW, May 31. /TASS/. The conditions for Ukraine are deteriorating every day, and if it refuses a peaceful settlement, it will be left without Odessa, Sumy, Kharkov, and a number of other territories, Andrey Kartapolov, head of the Russian State Duma Committee on Defense, told TASS.

Commenting on American economist Jeffrey Sachs's forecast, the lawmaker said: "As for Jeffrey Sachs' statement about Odessa, he is a very experienced and knowledgeable person who can correctly predict certain events. But we have said from the beginning that each day a diplomatic solution to this conflict is delayed worsens the situation for Ukraine."

According to Kartapolov, this will continue as long as "the hysterical regime of [Vladimir] Zelensky behaves like a spoiled girl." "They will be left without Zaporozhye, Dnepropetrovsk, Sumy, Kharkov, Odessa and Nikolayev," the lawmaker concluded.

Earlier, American economist, professor, and director of the Center for Sustainable Development at Columbia University Jeffrey Sachs said in an interview with TASS that Kiev risks losing the entire Black Sea coast, including Odessa, if it does not agree to peace now.