LUGANSK, May 30. /TASS/. The liberation of the Kondrashovka community in the Kharkov Region is a major strategic success for the Russian army that has deprived the Kiev forces of a logistics hub in that area, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS on Friday.

"The liberation of Kondrashovka is a very significant strategic success of our troops. The point is that Ukrainian militants have now been deprived of yet another logistics hub," the military expert said.

Intense battles will most likely take place near Kondrashovka soon as the Ukrainian military will try to regain its positions, he added.

The liberation of Kondrashovka enables Russian troops to encircle the Ukrainian battlegroup in Kupyansk, Marochko said.

"The liberation of Kondrashovka indicates a persistent advance and encirclement of the settlement of Kupyansk. As of now, the enemy has found itself in quite a difficult operational-tactical situation and will certainly try to halt our troops in every possible way," the military expert said.

The Kiev regime will most likely send extra forces and capabilities to that area as the Russian army’s further advance in that frontline area is "a disaster for the entire [Ukrainian] battlegroup in Kupyansk," he explained.

Russian troops liberated Kondrashovka on May 30.