Shoigu points to strategic nature of relations between Russia, Laos

MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. Relations between Russia and Laos represent a strategic alliance in the Asia-Pacific region, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu said.

"Friendly ties between Russia and Laos are grounded in mutual respect and trust, and are of the nature of a long-term strategic partnership in the Asia-Pacific region," Shoigu told Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Public Security of Laos Vilay Lakhamphong.

Shoigu expressed gratitude to the Lao army for their participation in the Victory Day Parade in Moscow.

"Our relationship has stood the test of time. This October will mark the 65th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between our countries," he said.

A gathering of high-level security officials, chaired by Shoigu, is taking place in Moscow from May 27 to 29. More than 125 delegations from over 100 countries of the global South and East, the CIS, the CSTO, the EAEU, the SCO and 14 international organizations have confirmed their attendance.

The international meeting of senior security representatives has been held under the auspices of the Russian Security Council since 2010.