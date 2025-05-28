Russia appreciates battle comradeship with North Korea — Shoigu

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu told North Korea’s State Security Minister Ri Chang-dae that Moscow appreciates the military-to-military comradeship between the countries.

"It is extremely important for us that the Korean people have taken our side. We stand together in the same trench not only to defend our sovereignty and dignity, but also fight to build a new multipolar world order," he said. "This combat camaraderie means a lot. It continues with honor the glorious traditions of our grandfathers and great-grandfathers who crushed Japanese militarism."

Shoigu also expressed gratitude to Korean friends for their "solidarity with Russia on all critical problems of world politics, and especially on the Ukrainian issue, which is currently the most pressing issue for us."

"The fact that the DPRK leadership came out in support of Russia after the reunification with Crimea, the Donbass republics, the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions and, most importantly, after the start of the special military operation, attests to the truly independent nature of Pyongyang's policy, which is based on its own understanding of justice," the Russian official said.