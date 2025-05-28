Russia already responding to Western provocations in Baltic Sea — presidential aide

SVETLOGORSK /Kaliningrad Region/, May 28. /TASS/. Western countries are whipping up military tension in the Baltic Sea, and Russia is already taking retaliatory measures, Russian presidential aide and Chairman of the Maritime Board Nikolay Patrushev pointed out.

"In addition to the ongoing sanctions pressure on Russia, Western countries are stoking military tension in the Baltic Sea, including by carrying out provocations. Taking this into account, we are forced to take and are already taking retaliatory measures," he said during a meeting on the development of the Kaliningrad Region's fisheries complex.

Patrushev emphasized that Europe continues "to escalate the conflict situation in the region."

According to the chairman of the Maritime Board, this Western hostility has also impacted commercial fishing in the Baltic Sea. "Russian fishing vessels are restricted access to a range of European ports. German and Dutch port authorities refuse to serve Russian vessels in their ports under trumped-up reasons. The ports of the Faroe Islands remain closed to us," he stated.

Patrushev also mentioned export duties on Russian seafood supplies. "England imposed a 35% tariff, while the EU set fees at 12%," he pointed out.

"Such actions result in increased operational costs for Russian fisheries, reducing the export of domestic seafood products. In addition, the volume of oceanic catches decreases, putting more pressure on the aquatic biological resources of Russia's coastal zone," the presidential aide concluded.