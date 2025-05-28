PREVIEW: Putin to chair meeting of Sports Council

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will chair a meeting of the Council on Physical Culture and Sports.

The meeting will focus on making sports more accessible for people with disabilities, including veterans. Issues of rehabilitation of people with disabilities will also be raised.

Various Russian regions will present their achievements in promoting adaptive sports - competitive or recreational sports for people with disabilities.

The meeting will be attended by presidential aide Alexey Dyumin, Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko, Tula Region Governor Dmitry Milyaev, Sports Minister Mikhail Degtyarev, the head of the Federal Medical and Biological Agency (FMBA) Veronika Skvortsova, Russian Paralympic Committee President Pavel Rozhkov, as well as other governmental officials, regional heads and sports officials.

The previous meeting of the Council took place last October.