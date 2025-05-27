Russia ready for ‘largest expansion’ into global food market — senator

MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. Russia has every opportunity to become the largest food exporter on the world market, Alexander Dvoynykh, head of the Federation Council Committee on Agrarian and Food Policy and Environmental Management, said at the final meeting of the board of the Agriculture Ministry.

"Today we are a major stabilizing player on the global food market, but given our potential, the potential of agricultural lands, Russia has every opportunity to become the largest exporter of its products and implement the largest expansion into the global food market," Dvoynykh said.

The senator noted that everyone sees "energy deficits, everyone talks about climate and environmental challenges."

"But the number one challenge in the world today is, of course, food shortage. We hear about this at all international venues. This is becoming an element of international influence, we see how developed countries are trying to limit agricultural development at climate forums," Dvoynykh added.

He also drew attention to the reduction of the rural population in the world, the degradation and reduction of agricultural land.

"And the legislative framework for the conservation of agricultural land that we were able to create together with the ministry, commercialization of these lands, preventing their use by unscrupulous owners, gives every reason for us to be able to fulfil this potential," the senator said.