Trump's emotional statements response to Kiev, EU standing in way of peace goals — Lavrov

MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump is a man who doesn't like people standing in the way of his goals, so his recent public emotional outbursts are understandable, given Kiev and Europe's push to sabotage the peace process in Ukraine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

He pointed out at a press conference following talks with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan that Trump is a person "who wants results."

"He sees some of the Europeans are working to sabotage his efforts [on a peace settlement], pushing Ukraine to absolutely reckless actions, including drone attacks on Moscow, our other towns and even our president’s helicopter. <…> Of course, he gets emotional, and, of course, as someone who does not like anything to stand in the way of his noble goals, he looks at it a certain way, shifts rhetoric," Lavrov said in response to a question about what Moscow thinks about Trump’s recent harsh words towards the Russian head of state.

At the same time, the top diplomat emphasized that Russia doesn’t want to overreact to the US president’s statements, as world leaders are prone to changes in rhetoric and can get emotional sometimes.

"The most important thing is not to focus on mere rhetoric, but rather to ensure that Europe stops sabotaging our peace plans, which are supported by both the US and Turkey, and to which Russia is fully committed," Lavrov noted.