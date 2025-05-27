Russia, Turkey affirm need for close dialogue on Syria — Lavrov

MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. Moscow and Ankara both believe that Syria’s sovereignty must be respected and that it’s important to help the Syrian authorities during the country’s transitional period, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said after talks with his visiting Turkish counterpart, Hakan Fidan.

"We reiterated our shared view concerning the expediency of and need for a close dialogue on Syria," he told a news conference. "We stressed both sides’ commitment to respecting Syria’s sovereignty, political unity, and territorial integrity and pointed to the importance of support for the Syrian authorities in their efforts to address serious challenges facing them in the transitional period."

According to the top Russian diplomat, the two countries would also like to collaborate further to help resolve problems in the Middle East and North Africa, including in Libya where the situation is escalating again. "We agreed to use our influence with the Libyan parties to prevent a renewed flare-up of hostilities," Lavrov said.

Apart from that, in his words, Moscow and Ankara share a common perspective on the Palestinian crisis, both believing that what is now happening in the Gaza Strip is unacceptable. "In fact, prospects for the establishment of the Palestinian state, as envisaged by United Nations resolutions, are deliberately being derailed by means of creating so-called facts on the ground. A lot of civilians have died or been injured and this number continues to grow. We will use our influence both in relations with countries of the region and within the United Nations to find ways to end this violence and return to the agreements ensuring a lasting ceasefire that were once reached but were violated later," the Russian minister pledged.

"Russia will maintain close cooperation with the Arab League and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, where Turkey currently holds the presidency, to use our joint authority, our combined capabilities to put an end to this literally ages-old catastrophe," Lavrov emphasized.