Lavrov says Trump interested in Russia-Ukraine talks going on

MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump is interested in Russia and Ukraine continuing their talks, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a news conference following a meeting with his Turkish counterpart, Hakan Fidan.

"President Trump has already stated that this is not his war. He is interested in negotiations between Russia and Ukraine continuing. This was, basically, their joint initiative - his and President [of Russia Vladimir] Putin’s," he said.

The minister said he is seeing attempts by Brussels to disrupt the resumed talks between Moscow and Kiev.

"It’s not that I think Brussels could disrupt the resumed negotiation process, I am seeing these attempts. As any objective observer is seeing them," he said.

According to Lavrov, the attempt are sometimes manifested through completely unprecedented actions and statements.

"Most importantly, such confusion and nervousness stems from the fact that they realize that if they are on their own, the European hawks - led by France, the UK, Germany and also Poland - if they are on their own, they do not have enough strength to continue this war. They are very afraid, simply scared to death, that the United States will give up on them and say, 'You made this mess with [former US President Joe] Biden, you go ahead and make it right,'" he said.

Lavrov said the reason why European leaders are trying to stymie the talks is that "if the war suddenly stops, they will end their political careers with shame, ingloriously."

"They put their cheap, selfish interests above the interests of their peoples, demanding from them that they suffer, pay 3-4 times more for energy and goods, put up with the arrangements that EU countries generously provide for Ukrainian goods, put up with a lot of things, including outright lies and fraud during elections in the countries where sound-minded people can come to power," he said.