Lavrov decries his French counterpart for saying Paris not in a war against Russia

MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. Statements from French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot asserting that his country is not waging a war on Russia are a lie, as Kiev uses French missiles for strikes inside Russia, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a news conference.

"There is a French foreign minister, Mr. Barrot. When he stated - I guess, at a news conference yesterday - with French enthusiasm, that France is not fighting against the Russian people or against Russia and that France has contributed to sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Ukraine and its armed forces, - well, he told a lie," Lavrov argued. "France is waging a war on Russia indeed, because its longer-range missiles are being used by the Nazi regime in Kiev for strikes on Russian soil, mostly for strikes against civilian facilities," he added.

In this regard, Lavrov advised his French counterpart to revive the old motto of all freedom-loving politicians in France - freedom, equality, fraternity. "It also covers human rights, an idea being promoted by France here, there and everywhere regarding any situation at any location globally, except for the Ukraine conflict," he noted.