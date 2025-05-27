Lavrov dismisses rumor US wants negotiator in Russian delegation changed

MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. The speculations that the United States allegedly wants change the negotiator in the Russian delegation replaced is a rumor, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told a news conference following talks with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.

"As for the rumors about the United States’ wish to see the Russian negotiator replaced, you know, we communicate normally with the United States these days, in contrast to the tenure of [former US President Joe] Biden, which has faded into oblivion. If the United States wants to let us know something, it knows how to do it this without resorting to the humiliating tactic of spreading rumors," Lavrov said.

At the same time, Lavrov emphasized that it was Russian leader Vladimir Putin who appointed Russian presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky to the Ukraine negotiating team. "As for the head of Russia's negotiating team, Mr. Medinsky, he was appointed, if someone else may still have doubts, by Russian President Putin and not by the head or representative of any other state," Lavrov added.