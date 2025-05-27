Lavrov favors holding second round of talks with Ukraine in Istanbul again

MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said he would again ask Turkey to host a second round of talks between Moscow and Kiev.

"Regarding a second round of talks between Russia and Ukraine, if you ask me, I would turn to our Turkish friends again, for it’s very good in Istanbul," Russia’s top diplomat said at a news conference following talks with his Turkish counterpart, Hakan Fidan.

On May 16, Istanbul hosted negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, their first since 2022. As a result, Moscow and Kiev agreed to swap 1,000 POWs from each side, outline their vision of a ceasefire in detail, and continue the negotiation process. Russia’s chief negotiator, Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky, shared that the Russian side was satisfied with the outcome. Also, he said, Ukraine requested direct talks between Zelensky and Putin, an issue Russia "has taken note of."

On Monday, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said there was currently no understanding regarding the location or timing of the next round of talks with Kiev.