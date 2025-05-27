Russia values all opportunities provided by Turkey for Russia-Ukraine talks — Lavrov

MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. Russia values the opportunities provided by Turkey for the Moscow-Kiev talks, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at the meeting in Moscow with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan.

"Of course, as [Russian President Vladimir] Putin said yesterday, we value all the opportunities Turkey has once again provided for another round of direct talks between the Russian and Ukrainian delegations," the top diplomat said.

According to Lavrov, the agenda for the talks with the Turkish side is extensive, as it is defined by the agreements and understandings that have been reached during meetings between the two countries' leaders. "Our mutual intention to achieve results and consequently deepen our partnership was confirmed yesterday in the Kremlin when you were received by President Putin," the Russian foreign minister added, addressing his Turkish counterpart.

"I am confident that today's meeting will facilitate the implementation of the tasks assigned to us by our leaders," the top diplomat concluded.

Fidan is on a two-day visit to Russia at Lavrov's invitation. On May 26, he was received in the Kremlin by the Russian head of state. The Turkish foreign minister also met with presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky, who led the Russian delegation in talks with Ukraine in Istanbul on May 16.