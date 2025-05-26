Russia calls on Sweden to observe Vienna Convention — diplomat after drone attack

MOSCOW, May 26. /TASS/. Russia demands that the Swedish authorities fulfill their commitments under the Vienna Convention, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said, commenting on another drone attack on the Russian embassy in Stockholm.

"We insist that the Swedish authorities strictly fulfill the obligations of the host country under the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations to ensure the physical security and inviolability of the Russian diplomatic mission," she said after an attack on the Russian embassy "by an unmanned aerial vehicle allegedly operated by unidentified persons," which dropped a glass container with paint on the mission.

"On the whole, the current situation suggests that the positions of those who are seeking to whip up tensions in relations with our country, deliberately sabotaging fundamental diplomatic agreements and apparently want to inflict maximum damage both to Russian real estate enjoying diplomatic immunity and to employees working there are extremely strong in Sweden," she emphasized.

According to Zakharova, the Russian embassy in Stockholm is operating "literally in combat conditions." "This was 15th drone attack since May 2024. This means that such unlawful acts are being committed once a month or even more often with the blatant connivance or probably with the approval of the Swedish authorities," she noted.

"It is also outrageous that Swedish law enforcement has as yet been unable to identify and bring to justice those responsible for any of these drone attacks. And this begs an obvious question: is the Swedish side interested in an unbiased and, what is most important, effective investigation?" she emphasized.