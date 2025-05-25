Top Turkish diplomat to visit Moscow for meeting with Russian foreign minister

MOSCOW, May 26. /TASS/. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will visit the Russian capital on May 26-27 at the invitation of his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.

The two top diplomats will hold talks on a wide range of issues on the bilateral and international agenda.

Earlier, sources in the Turkish Foreign Ministry told TASS that during the visit, Fidan hopes to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Potential meetings with Russian Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky and Defense Minister Andrey Belousov were also mentioned.