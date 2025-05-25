Exchange-related agreements reached in Istanbul fully implemented — Russian ministry

MOSCOW, May 25. /TASS/. The agreements reached by Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul have been fully implemented regarding the exchange of POWs, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Colonel General Alexander Fomin told reporters.

"During three days, May 23, 24, and 25, 880 Russian servicemen and 120 civilians were returned. Agreements that were reached in Istanbul on May 16, regarding the exchange have been fully implemented," he said.

Specialists of relevant services of the Russian Defense Ministry are providing necessary help to Russian servicemen returned from Ukraine, which are currently in the Republic of Belarus, and which are preparing to leave for Russia, Fomin added.

Moscow expects the exchange of POWs to create favorable atmosphere for settlement of the Ukrainian crisis, he said in a video distributed by the ministry.

"We expect the large-scale exchange of prisoners to enhance the creation of favorable atmosphere for discussing conditions of peaceful settlement of the Ukrainian crisis," Fomin said.