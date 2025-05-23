Ukraine elections would be optimal for deciding who will sign peace deal — Lavrov

MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. Holding elections in Ukraine would be an "optimal option" in deciding who could sign a peace agreement from the Ukrainian side, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has told the media.

"A future peace agreement is to prevent a repetition of what the coup plotters did to seize power in 2014. Then we will look at who has legitimacy to act on behalf of the Ukrainian authorities. The current Constitution, which the president has analyzed in detail many times, seems to allow us to consider the speaker of the Verkhovna Rada. But, perhaps, the best option would be to hold elections," Lavrov said.

Asked whether Russia was ready to sign a peace treaty with Vladimir Zelensky, Lavrov emphasized that Zelensky lacked legitimacy. "You are putting the cart before the horse. First you have to have a treaty, and when it is agreed, we will decide. But President Zelensky, as President [Vladimir] Putin has repeatedly said, does not have legitimacy. This is recognized inside Ukraine as well.".