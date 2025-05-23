Zelensky's legitimacy will be fundamental in signing peace agreement — Lavrov

MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. The question of Vladimir Zelensky's legitimacy will be of fundamental importance in signing a peace agreement with Ukraine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said.

"When it comes to signing, that's where the issue of legitimacy will be of crucial importance, because if those whose legitimacy, to put it mildly, does not convince anyone anymore, put their signatures, then their successors may challenge the agreement reached," the Russian foreign minister said at a high-level conference dedicated to the historical South Russian lands.

At the same time, Lavrov drew attention to the fact that Russian President Vladimir Putin "very clearly outlined his assessment of the degree of legitimacy of Zelensky and his regime."

"But he emphasized at the same time that we still do not refuse to communicate with him and with his administration in order to agree on the principles of a settlement that suit everyone," Lavrov clarified.