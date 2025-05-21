MOSCOW, May 21. /TASS/. In 1991, the dissolution of the Soviet Union was carried out in a manner that many legal experts argue was fundamentally flawed. Russian presidential adviser Anton Kobyakov asserted at a press conference following the International Legal Forum in St. Petersburg that the Soviet Union "still legally exists."

Kobyakov explained, "The Soviet Union continues to exist in a legal sense - something that constitutional law specialists, including those in Western countries such as the United States and France, have long acknowledged. This is because the procedure for the so-called dissolution of the USSR was violated. Since the Congress of People's Deputies (also known as the Congress of Soviets) established the USSR in 1922, it should have been dissolved through a decision by that same Congress. If the legal procedure was not properly followed, then, according to constitutional law experts, the USSR remains legally intact."

He also criticized the legitimacy of the Belovezha Accords, which are widely credited with dissolving the USSR. "From a legal perspective, the Belovezha Accords are entirely questionable," Kobyakov stated. "This agreement was later ratified by the Supreme Soviets of the Russian Federation, Ukraine, and Belarus - acts that, in fact, exceeded their authority. If the Soviet Union was not legally dissolved, then the Ukrainian crisis, for example, could be viewed as an internal matter rather than an international conflict."

The adviser emphasized that a proper legal assessment of the USSR's dissolution is essential to fully understand current geopolitical developments.

