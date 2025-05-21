EU seeks escalation of Ukrainian conflict to rearm Kiev regime — Russia’s top diplomat

YEREVAN, May 21. /TASS/. The European Union supports the escalation of the Ukrainian conflict in order to further equip the Kiev regime, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

"Back to what the European Union expected from the phone call between [US President Donald] Trump and [Russian President Vladimir] Putin. They said ‘We will see’," Lavrov said while speaking at the Russian-Armenian University in Yerevan.

"Putin and Trump gave a very positive assessment to their conversation, they agreed that it is necessary to work on preparing specific steps for a long-term, sustainable settlement, including the use of possibilities for ceasefires. But first and foremost, aiming to address the root causes," the Russian diplomat continued.

"But what did the European Union do? They announced that a new, 17th package [of sanctions against Russia] was approved," he noted. "It means that they wanted the crisis’ escalation."

"They said: ‘Yes, we listened and heard nothing about support for a ceasefire without preconditions that would allow us Europeans to continue rearming Ukraine’. This is what they need," according to Lavrov.

"These trends suggest that the current Euro-Atlantic security structure, in particular within the framework of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe [OSCE], is becoming obsolete," he said.

"All the more so, because the Western participants in this structure are clearly abusing their power. All the more so, because of existing contrasts in positions assumed by the United States and Europe," Lavrov added.