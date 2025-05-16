Russia, Belarus to practice repelling aggression against Union State at Zapad 2025 drills

MINSK, May 16. /TASS/. Russia and Belarus will practice repelling aggression against the Union State during the upcoming Zapad 2025 strategic drills, Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov said at a meeting with his Belarusian counterpart Viktor Khrenin on Friday.

"I want to stress a purely defensive nature of this exercise. We are planning to jointly practice measures for repelling aggression against the Union State with the use of the regional grouping of troops from the Republic of Belarus and the Russian Federation," the BelTA news agency quoted Belousov as saying.

The Zapad 2025 Russia-Belarus drills will become the main combat training exercise for the regional grouping of forces this year, he said.

As the Russian defense chief pointed out, today’s meeting has showed completely unanimous approaches by Russia and Belarus on all the key issues of the strategy, the assessment of challenges and threats and the adoption of urgent joint measures for neutralizing them.

"As part of this work, we continue actively strengthening military and military-technical cooperation and improve interaction in the joint use of the armed forces for ensuring military security of our countries. We pay special attention to raising the combat capabilities of the regional grouping of troops and carrying out joint operational and combat training," the Russian defense minister stressed.

This year, Russia and Belarus are holding large-scale events to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s Victory over Nazi Germany in the 1941-1945 Great Patriotic War, Belousov said.

"I know, Viktor Gennadyevich [Khrenin], that your grandfathers also fought on the fronts [of the Great Patriotic War]," he said, addressing the Belarusian defense minister.

Belousov gave his Belarusian counterpart as a present a selection of archive materials on the glorious combat record of his ancestors.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said at a meeting with Belousov earlier on Friday that Belarus and Russia planning to hold joint military drills in mid-September "do not intend to attack anyone.".