Russian combat helicopter wipes out Bradley IFV, Ukrainian army’s ferry with one missile

MOSCOW, May 16. /TASS/. A helicopter of the Russian Aerospace Forces destroyed a US-made Bradley infantry fighting vehicle (IFV) and a river crossing of the Ukrainian army with just one light multipurpose missile codenamed Izdeliye 305, the press office of the state tech corporation Rostec told TASS on Friday.

"The system makes it possible to destroy targets of any complexity in a pinpoint strike: enemy shelters, gun emplacements, massed manpower, armor and so on. Of many examples, it is noteworthy to mention ‘a sniper shot’ by this missile on the Ukrainian army’s Bradley crossing a water obstacle. The strike destroyed both the enemy IFV and the ferry it was moving across. Two targets in one shot," the Rostec press office said.

Engineered by the Kolomna-based Design Bureau of Machine-Building (part of the High-Precision Systems Holding Company within Rostec), the missile is designed for launch from Mi-28NM and Ka-52M attack helicopters. The missile has a guaranteed flight range of up to 14,500 meters, which allows helicopters employing it to evade an enemy counterattack. The missile can accelerate to 230 m/s, is outfitted with a 25 kg high-explosive fragmentation warhead and an optical thermal imaging homing head and is capable of destroying both fortifications and main battle tanks.

The crews of Russian attack helicopters can control the missile along the entire flight path. Its homing head provides a weapons operator aboard the helicopter with high-quality images in various bands. The missile can engage targets in any weather day and night.

As its specific feature, the Izdeliye-305 missile developed by the High-Precision Systems Holding Company is maximally protected against enemy jamming. There have been no instances of confirmed examples of successfully suppressing the missile by electronic warfare measures, according to the manufacturer.