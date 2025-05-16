Brussels struggles to meddle in third countries — Russia’s intel chief

DUSHANBE, May 16. /TASS/. Brussels has recently experienced setbacks trying to unceremoniously meddle into affairs of third countries, Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Director Sergey Naryshkin said.

"Brussels acknowledges itself that it is getting more complicated recently to interfere unceremoniously in domestic affairs of third countries," Naryshkin said at a meeting of the Council of the Heads of Security Agencies and Special Services of the CIS (the Commonwealth of Independent States) member countries.

Naryshkin pointed to the European Foundation for Democracy’s complaints that a few years ago "numerous doors stood open to Western human rights activists on the post-Soviet area, not only in public organizations, but also in government departments."

"As of today, Europeans are forced to conduct even their most basic operations online or using the so-called relocants, who, according to leading Western intelligence agencies, are not struggling for the change of power in their countries, but squabble with each other to get their hands on Western handouts," Naryshkin added.