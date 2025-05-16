Europeans sustain ties with nationalist forces in CIS countries — Russian intel chief

DUSHANBE, May 16. /TASS/. The Europeans maintain regular ties with nationalist forces across the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), Sergey Naryshkin, director of Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR), said.

"Reports are coming in about the Europeans’ consistent communication with nationalist parties and movements across the CIS," he noted at a meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of Security Agencies and Special Services.

According to Naryshkin, in particular, options are being developed to replicate the Ukrainian scenario. "It provides for fueling narrow, small-town nationalism under the pretext of contributing to the strengthening of national identity, and building on that to spur social and political divisions," the SVR chief explained.

In addition, he pointed out that foreign foundations active in Eurasia supported an entire network of information and analytical platforms and resources promoting "an alleged agenda of decolonization, which in fact is directed against Russia and China." "Europe still sees the online media outlets and social media networks that it controls as the main channel for reaching out to its target audience," Naryshkin added.