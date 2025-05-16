US pragmatically moves away from 'democratization agenda' — Russian intelligence chief

DUSHANBE, May 16. /TASS/. The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump is swiftly distancing itself from the so-called "democratization agenda," a move that Russia views as pragmatic, according to Sergey Naryshkin, the director of Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR). He made these remarks during a meeting of the council of security heads and special services leaders from CIS member-states.

"The decline of the Western individualistic model of democracy is now evident even to the United States," Naryshkin stated. "Not long ago, the U.S. positioned itself as the primary champion of human rights worldwide. Today, the Trump administration is rapidly stepping away from the bankrupt so-called democratizing agenda. We see this as a pragmatic shift by the new White House team, which has regained the capacity for critical thinking and is shaping its policies based on principles of political realism and pragmatism."

Naryshkin pointed out that the architects of the new U.S. administration recognize the shortcomings of Western democracy in competing economically with China and other emerging powers, as well as in addressing challenges such as the COVID-19 pandemic and the Ukrainian conflict.

"Attempts to impose Western democracy artificially on a global scale have either failed or proved counterproductive. The primary reason for the U.S. establishment’s rejection of democracy in its current totalitarian-liberal form is that it has become outdated and exhausted as a political myth - no longer inspiring society - and has begun to corrupt the very elites it aims to serve," Naryshkin emphasized.