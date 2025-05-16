DUSHANBE, May 16. /TASS/. The United States is negotiating with its European partners on stepping up support for opposition forces in the CIS member states, Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Director Sergey Naryshkin said.

"The Americans are negotiating with their traditional European partners about stepping up their support for anti-system forces in CIS countries," he said at a meeting of the Council of the Heads of Security Agencies and Special Services of the CIS member states. "In return for Washington's halted assistance from the US Agency for International Development, Radio Liberty/Radio Free Europe (recognized in Russia as a foreign agent media outlet and included in the register of undesirable organizations — TASS), the Europeans are expected to take on the main burden of financing supposedly independent activists," the SVR chief pointed out.

Naryshkin also noted that the European Commission and the European External Action Service have already started developing replacement measures for pro-Western NGOs, media and opposition figures. "The priority is to support associations from which European countries receive relevant information about the situation in Eurasia," he added.

According to the SVR chief, the majority of subsidies will be distributed through the European Foundation for Democracy (the organization is recognized as undesirable on the territory of Russia). "Berlin is trying to take the leading position on the stated track, seriously considering the idea of taking the lead in the global promotion of pseudo-democracy, a role abandoned by Washington. The Netherlands, Norway, Poland, and Sweden are also seeking to participate actively in democratization projects in the post-Soviet space. The UK Foreign Office has recently shown a special interest in Transcaucasia and plays a notable role," Naryshkin noted.

"The Napoleonic scope of European plans is limited only by the traditional European stinginess and habit of letting Americans take the heat," the SVR chief concluded.