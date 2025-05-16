World increasingly leans toward rejecting so-called Western values — Russian intel chief

DUSHANBE, May 16. /TASS/. Repulsion with the so-called Western values is growing across the world as plans are being made to promote the pro-Western information agenda through seemingly neutral external programs, Sergey Naryshkin, director of Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR), said.

"As repulsion with the so-called Western values is growing across the globe, officials in the leading EU capitals and London are adjusting their tools to influence the social and political life in the countries they are focused on. The plan is to promote the pro-Western information agenda through seemingly neutral external programs of social and humanitarian nature," he pointed out at a meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of Security Agencies and Special Services.

Naryshkin added that it had also been decided to limit efforts to promote the interests of LGBT groups (the LGBT movement is designated as extremist and outlawed in Russia), environmental and radical feminist communities. Meanwhile, work continues to develop ways to replicate the Ukrainian scenario. "It provides for fueling narrow, small-town nationalism under the pretext of contributing to the strengthening of national identity, and building on that to spur social and political divisions," the SVR chief explained.