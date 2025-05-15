Russia’s permanent mission slams Baerbock’s nomination as head of UN General Assembly

UN, May 15. /TASS/. Germany's decision to nominate its former Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock to chair the 80th session of the UN General Assembly instead of OSCE Secretary General Helga Schmid is an insult to the global body, said Dmitry Polyansky, First Deputy Permanent Representative of Russia to the United Nations.

"The decision of the authorities in Berlin, instead of the previously announced candidate who satisfied everyone, to impose on all of us to the post of chairman of the 80th anniversary session of the UN General Assembly, Ms. Baerbock, who has repeatedly proved her incompetence, extreme bias and ignorance of the basic principles of diplomacy, is nothing more than a slap in the face to the world organization, a flagrant display of contempt for it," he said at an informal meeting of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly, where a dialogue with Baerbock was organized.

Polyansky said that it was the former German foreign minister who recommended that representatives of Russia and Belarus not be invited to commemorative events of the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II in Europe, and openly said "that she was proud of her grandfather, who served in the SS. We have every reason to doubt that as president of the General Assembly, Ms. Baerbock will be able to act in the interests of promoting peace and dialogue," he added.

On March 18, it became known about Germany’s plans to nominate Baerbock for the post of president of the UN General Assembly for 2025-2026. Previously, the German Foreign Ministry had intended to nominate Schmid, a former OSCE secretary general and career diplomat.

Later, the Spiegel magazine reported that Baerbock's appointment caused discontent in the German Foreign Ministry. German diplomats are afraid that Baerbock's appointment will cost Germany the votes of the countries of the global South primarily because of her anti-Russian and pro-Israeli rhetoric. Such a step, according to some diplomats, threatens to undermine Germany's election to the UN Security Council.