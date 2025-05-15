Putin set goals for Ukraine talks after conferring with special op commanders — official

ISTANBUL, May 15. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin set goals for talks with Ukraine in Turkey after holding a meeting with all commanding officers of the special military operation, said the head of the Russian delegation, Vladimir Medinsky.

"Last night the Russian president, as was previously reported, held a special meeting to prepare our delegation for talks in Istanbul. The meeting was attended by the leadership of the Russian Security Council, the cabinet of the Russian Federation, the defense minister and commanders of all the battlegroups of the Russian Armed Forces that are participating in the special military operation," he told reporters.

"Taking into account reports from all participants of the meeting, the president set goals and defined the negotiating position for the Russian delegation in Istanbul," said Medinsky, who is an aide to the Russian president.

According to the official, discussed at the meeting were the foreign policy agenda and security issues. Reports were given on the state of affairs in the economy and defense industry.

"The defense minister, the chief of General Staff, along with all commanders of the battlegroups in the zone of the special military operation reported on the situation in the combat zone. A detailed, joint discussion followed afterward," he said.

Talks in Turkey

On May 11, Putin offered Kiev to resume from May 15, without preliminary conditions, the direct Russia-Ukraine talks that had been suspended in 2022. On May 14, the president appointed members of the Russian delegation and experts for talks with Kiev. The negotiating team is led by Kremlin Aide Vladimir Medinsky. It also includes Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin; the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, Igor Kostyukov; and Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin.

The Russian delegation has been waiting for their Ukrainian counterparts in Istanbul since the morning. The exact starting time of the talks has not been set.